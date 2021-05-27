iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 111,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 13,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,218. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

