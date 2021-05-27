iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Meridian Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises 8.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned 3.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,071,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after buying an additional 91,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,891,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period.

INTF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,179. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

