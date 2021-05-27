iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned about 2.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,179. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23.

