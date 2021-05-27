iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,221,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.