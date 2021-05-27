iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 45,663.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,338 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,816,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.53. 421,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,227,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

