iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 124.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,191 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $27,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

