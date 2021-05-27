iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $272.63. 108,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,409. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.37 and its 200 day moving average is $247.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

