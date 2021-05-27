iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

