iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $81.70 on Thursday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

