iSun (ISUN) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

iSun (NASDAQ: ISUN) is one of 150 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare iSun to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million N/A -46.35 iSun Competitors $3.36 billion $591.80 million 18.03

iSun’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -0.86% -18.97% -6.74% iSun Competitors 47.75% 1.50% 1.76%

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun’s competitors have a beta of 0.08, suggesting that their average share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iSun and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun Competitors 2100 8293 15399 643 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 10.37%. Given iSun’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iSun competitors beat iSun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

