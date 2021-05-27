Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by 78.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,567. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $560.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

