Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

In related news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

