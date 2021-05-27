Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.