JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JELD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 32,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,337. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

