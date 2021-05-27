Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.43 ($33.45).

Several brokerages have commented on JEN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

JEN stock opened at €24.06 ($28.31) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €19.67 ($23.14) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The business’s 50-day moving average is €24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

