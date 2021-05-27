Jobchain (JOB) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.97 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $221,989.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00082719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.00963681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.44 or 0.09514336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00093058 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,960,058,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

