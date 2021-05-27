John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $91.92 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

