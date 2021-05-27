John Hazen Sells 3,107 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $508,629.60.
- On Monday, May 10th, John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23.
- On Friday, March 19th, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $80.10.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.