John Hazen Sells 3,107 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, John Hazen sold 6,892 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $508,629.60.

On Monday, May 10th, John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23.

On Friday, March 19th, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

