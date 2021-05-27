John Robert Finbow Sells 10,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,613,670.40.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$8,550.00.

On Monday, April 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.45, for a total transaction of C$8,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 800 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$6,680.00.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$475.55 million and a P/E ratio of -42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.95.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLN. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.00.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

