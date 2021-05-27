Jonathan D. Dargusch Sells 5,375 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in WesBanco by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

