Joseph Michael Jellen Sells 2,127,882 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,731,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Michael Jellen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $2,903,600.00.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.