JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $87.63 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 182.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,267,539.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,898 shares of company stock worth $36,107,069. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

