JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $39.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

MYTE opened at $31.74 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.97.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

