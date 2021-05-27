JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $106.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

V.F. stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.49. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

