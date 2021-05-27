JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 112,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

