JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $141.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.38.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

