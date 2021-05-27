Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce $178.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.43 million. Kadant posted sales of $152.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $720.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $728.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $758.34 million, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $774.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,313,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after buying an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAI stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,743. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average of $158.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

