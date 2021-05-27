Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) PT Lowered to GBX 1,515 at Canaccord Genuity

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,402 ($18.32) on Monday. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 682 ($8.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,514 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,335.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

