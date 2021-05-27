KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR) Insider Dominic White Buys 41,666 Shares

KCR Residential REIT plc (LON:KCR) insider Dominic White acquired 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,499.88 ($9,798.64).

Shares of KCR stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. KCR Residential REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.50 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £4.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82.

Get KCR Residential REIT alerts:

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.