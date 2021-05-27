Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.070-4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of K traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.70. 119,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

