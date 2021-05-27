Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$41.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1103985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

