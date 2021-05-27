Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,908 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

