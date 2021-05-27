Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,416 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

