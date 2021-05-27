Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

UFPI stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 in the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

