Keybank National Association OH Purchases Shares of 12,647 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 309,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 190,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.57. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

