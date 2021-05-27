KeyCorp Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $26.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.78% from the company’s previous close.

IQ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

IQ opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in iQIYI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

