KeyCorp Lowers iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target to $26.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.78% from the company’s previous close.
IQ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.
IQ opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
