KeyFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,465.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $20,465.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00059701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00344134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00183461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036110 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.35 or 0.00795709 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,979,389 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

