Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser Sells 1,500 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

