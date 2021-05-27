Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.