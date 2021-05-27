Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

