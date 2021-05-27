Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the April 29th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KRKNF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

