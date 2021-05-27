KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.85 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.50 or 0.00019708 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $601.00 million and approximately $20.85 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00020418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.22 or 0.00959497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.97 or 0.09436793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00092834 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.