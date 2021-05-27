Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Argus

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of LH stock opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day moving average of $233.21. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

