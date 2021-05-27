Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.16

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 2177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $965.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.