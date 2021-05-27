LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,032 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries comprises 0.5% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $75,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Shares of LCII stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,449. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.22%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

