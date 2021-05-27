Lear (NYSE:LEA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $197.27

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.27 and last traded at $192.53, with a volume of 854093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.95.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lear by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Lear by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Lear by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

