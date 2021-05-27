Learning Technologies Group’s (LTG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

LTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday.

LTG opened at GBX 175.97 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.62. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

