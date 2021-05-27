Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Booking by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $16.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,330.31. 11,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,830. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,370.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,221.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

