Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.75. The stock had a trading volume of 65,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $112.91 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.