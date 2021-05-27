Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 816,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,041,480. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

